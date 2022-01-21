Advertisement

Santo search continues in new location

DEVELOPING.
By Krystle Holleman and Kaylie Crowe
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the continuing search for a Grand Valley State University student missing since October, dive teams are focusing on a new location.

Several teams, including the Michigan State Police Marine Services Division, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team, and Capital Area Dive Team are searching near the end of Clippert St., south of Kalamazoo St, near Green Dot Stables.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates about this new search.

Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University’s Yakeley Hall on Oct. 29, 2021.

More on the search for Santo:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The East Lansing Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for...
East Lansing police identify man found dead, release photo of man wanted for questioning
Elijah Cole Lile
Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID
224 South Washington Avenue, Lansing
New Lansing entertainment venue in the works

Latest News

Over 300,000 baby pacifiers and 180,000 infant loungers are being recalled by the United States...
Pacifiers and infant loungers recalled for choking, suffocation hazards
Young children may be able to overcome their peanut allergies if treated at an early enough age...
New treatment could help children with peanut allergies
Holt High School
Holt Public Schools getting tech upgrades
When Okemos Schools select a new mascot, the colors of their new logo will stay the same -...
Okemos Schools reveals top choice for new mascot