Santo search continues in new location

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the continuing search for a Grand Valley State University student missing since October, dive teams are focusing on a new location.

Several teams, including the Michigan State Police Marine Services Division, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team, and Capital Area Dive Team are searching near the end of Clippert St., south of Kalamazoo St, near Green Dot Stables.

Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University’s Yakeley Hall on Oct. 29, 2021.

