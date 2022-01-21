Phone hotline for free COVID test kits now available

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People can now call to order free COVID-19 test kits from the federal government.

The hotline was put in place Friday because many Americans, including those in Mid-Michigan, had a hard time claiming free kits online.

“I click the link to go verify the address and it’s there with USPS, so I don’t know what the deal is,” said Lynn Garrow, who was trying to order her four free COVID-19 test kits.

She lives in Reed Manor Apartments in Jackson, but she gets a message saying her address couldn’t be verified. Garrow said she wants the test kits just in case.

“Delivery drivers and stuff come. It would be nice to know if I’ve been exposed or whatever,” said Garrow.

That’s why the Jackson Housing Commission wants to make sure people in their communities get their test kits ordered.

Executive director Laurie Ingram told News 10 she plans to sign up empty apartments to have extra kits for residents.

“So if I can replicate the problem, I’ll be able to contact the post office and see what the issue is as well,” said Ingram.

Ingram said she felt it was important to get these extra kits for those addresses because of the population the housing commission serves at Reed Manor and other complexes in Jackson.

“My first thought was how can we get these in the hands of our tenants, the people who need them most and are often the most disenfranchised and easiest to forget when a resource like this out there,” said Ingram.

People can call 1-800-232-0233 7 days a week from 8 a-m to midnight to order the four free kits.

They are also available at covidtests.org.

Tests will be shipped 7-14 days after they were requested.

