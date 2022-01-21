Pacifiers and infant loungers recalled for choking, suffocation hazards
Over 300,000 baby pacifiers and 180,000 infant loungers are being recalled.
The notices on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website say the FRIGG silicone pacifiers may be a choking hazard.
Anyone who bought one is being told to stop using it and throw it away. Consumers can also get a refund or credit by taking a photo of the separated nipple and base.
The second recall includes the Leachco Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie, and Podster Playtime Infant Loungers. The recall comes as the products can pose a suffocation hazard. So far, two infant deaths are being investigated.
The warning comes just months after Boppy infant loungers were recalled for suffocation hazards.
