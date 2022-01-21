Advertisement

Pacifiers and infant loungers recalled for choking, suffocation hazards

Over 300,000 baby pacifiers and 180,000 infant loungers are being recalled.
Over 300,000 baby pacifiers and 180,000 infant loungers are being recalled by the United States...
Over 300,000 baby pacifiers and 180,000 infant loungers are being recalled by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.(CPSC.gov)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 300,000 baby pacifiers and 180,000 infant loungers are being recalled.

The notices on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website say the FRIGG silicone pacifiers may be a choking hazard.

Anyone who bought one is being told to stop using it and throw it away. Consumers can also get a refund or credit by taking a photo of the separated nipple and base.

The second recall includes the Leachco Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie, and Podster Playtime Infant Loungers. The recall comes as the products can pose a suffocation hazard. So far, two infant deaths are being investigated.

The warning comes just months after Boppy infant loungers were recalled for suffocation hazards.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police in East Lansing say this vehicle is connected to the man whose body was found in a street.
East Lansing police identify man found dead in street
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
Elijah Cole Lile
Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky
Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID
224 South Washington Avenue, Lansing
New Lansing entertainment venue in the works

Latest News

Young children may be able to overcome their peanut allergies if treated at an early enough age...
New treatment could help children with peanut allergies
Holt High School
Holt Public Schools getting tech upgrades
When Okemos Schools select a new mascot, the colors of their new logo will stay the same -...
Okemos Schools reveals top choice for new mascot
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 21, 2022: Lansing residents concerned with gun violence, DeWitt School Board president dies, contamination found in groundwater near Erickson Power Station