Pacifiers and infant loungers recalled for choking, suffocation hazards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 300,000 baby pacifiers and 180,000 infant loungers are being recalled.

The notices on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website say the FRIGG silicone pacifiers may be a choking hazard.

Anyone who bought one is being told to stop using it and throw it away. Consumers can also get a refund or credit by taking a photo of the separated nipple and base.

The second recall includes the Leachco Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie, and Podster Playtime Infant Loungers. The recall comes as the products can pose a suffocation hazard. So far, two infant deaths are being investigated.

The warning comes just months after Boppy infant loungers were recalled for suffocation hazards.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.