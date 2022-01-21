Advertisement

Nuggets Sign Cousins For Depth

Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins during the first...
Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets have signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract in hopes he can back up Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch). The 6-foot-10 Cousins will be eligible to play in six games for the Nuggets, starting tonight against Memphis. Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for Milwaukee, but was released this month as the Bucks wanted to open a roster spot. The Nuggets have limited big men behind the reigning MVP Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) is out and JaMychal Green is in COVID-19 protocols.

