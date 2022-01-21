Now Desk News Brief: Body recovered from Red Cedar River, MSU to return to in-person education, Holt schools to get tech upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen

In the continuing search for a Grand Valley State University student missing since October, dive teams shifted focus to a new location. It appears the change may have lead to a breakthrough.

MSU to return to in-person education Jan. 31

Michigan State University will return to face-to-face education at the end of the month.

East Lansing police identify man found dead, release photo of man wanted for questioning

Michael Wayne Son, 38, of East Lansing was found around 5:15 a.m. after police responded to a call from someone in a vehicle that said they had hit Son while he was laying in the road. According to police, the area is not well-lit, especially at that time of day.

Holt Public Schools getting tech upgrades

Their goal is to save energy. The improvements include LED lighting, air cleaners, and other equipment to help reduce water waste.

New treatment could help children with peanut allergies

Young children may be able to overcome their peanut allergies if treated at an early enough age with a new treatment.

