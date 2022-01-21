Advertisement

New treatment could help children with peanut allergies

About 2% of children in the US have peanut allergies.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Young children may be able to overcome their peanut allergies if treated at an early enough age with a new treatment.

The findings come from a new study published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet.

In the study, researchers gave increasing amounts of peanut protein powder to a group of toddlers to build up their tolerance for peanuts. After 2 and a half years, nearly three-quarters could tolerate the equivalent of 16 peanuts without an allergic reaction.

The approach seemed to work best in the youngest children and those with milder allergies.

In the US, about 2 percent of children have peanut allergies, which can cause severe reactions and be a cause of persistent worry for parents. Some children can outgrow the allergy, but most must continue avoiding peanuts for life.

More:

