MSU to return to in-person education Jan. 31

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will return to face-to-face education at the end of the month.

The announcement was made Friday in a letter from MSU President Samuel L. Stanley.

Classes at MSU started this semester with remote-learning due to the surge in COVID cases in the state.

All students, faculty and staff at MSU are required to have the COVID booster dose by Feb. 1.

A list of the college’s COVID safety protocols can be found here.

