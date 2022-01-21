Advertisement

MSU to return to in-person education Jan. 31

All students, faculty and staff at MSU are required to have the COVID booster dose by Feb. 1
Classes at MSU started this semester with remote-learning due to the surge in COVID cases in...
Classes at MSU started this semester with remote-learning due to the surge in COVID cases in the state.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will return to face-to-face education at the end of the month.

Related: MSU, Ingham County Health Department partner to offer vaccines to East Lansing

The announcement was made Friday in a letter from MSU President Samuel L. Stanley.

Classes at MSU started this semester with remote-learning due to the surge in COVID cases in the state.

All students, faculty and staff at MSU are required to have the COVID booster dose by Feb. 1.

A list of the college’s COVID safety protocols can be found here.

Related: MSU to require all students, faculty and staff to have booster shot for spring semester

