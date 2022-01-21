Morning Stories -- Jan. 21, 2022: Lansing residents concerned with gun violence, DeWitt School Board president dies, contamination found in groundwater near Erickson Power Station

Lansing City Council discusses rise in gun violence

With gun violence a top issue in Lansing, it has many residents worried the issue could end up in their front yard.

Chief Ellery Sosebee attended the Lansing City Council’s public safety meeting Thursday to address residents’ concerns.

DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID

Craig Kahler, the DeWitt Public Schools Board of Education president, died Wednesday.

His death was announced by the district Thursday afternoon.

Petition to dam Red Cedar River gains momentum, reward increased to $30,000 in search for Brendan Santo

Brendan Santo was last seen at Michigan State University’s Yakeley Hall around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29. As of the time of writing, police are uncertain what happened to him.

Lansing’s Dwight Rich will require students to have badges to enter or exit the building

Dwight Rich School of the Arts officials announced a new security policy via social media, Thursday. Beginning Jan. 24, they’ll require students to have an ID badge to enter or exit the building.

Contamination found in groundwater near Erickson Power Station

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is working to clean up some potentially dangerous contamination in the groundwater near one of its powerplants.

Surveillance video captures 3 breaking into vehicles in Owosso residential area

Residents in Owosso are asked to be vigilant after a string of thefts from vehicles.

Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky

According to authorities, 17-year-old Elijah Cole Lile was last seen Dec. 24, 2021 in the Greenville area. Police said he was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian.

