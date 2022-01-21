Advertisement

McAdoo Back in the NFL

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule calls out from the bench in the first half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule calls out from the bench in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers are hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the situation, The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is still finalizing the details of the contract. McAdoo served as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys this season. He worked as Giants head coach in 2016-17. He was 11-5 in his first season and the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFC playoffs. He was fired late in his second season after the Giants started the season 2-10.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
The East Lansing Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for...
East Lansing police identify man found dead, release photo of man wanted for questioning
Elijah Cole Lile
Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Creighton Coach Tests Positive
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by...
Covid Issues For Anaheim Coach
Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins during the first...
Nuggets Sign Cousins For Depth
FILE - Joe Schoen of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team is shown in Orchard Park, N.Y., May...
Giants Hire New General Manager