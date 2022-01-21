Learning more about the Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After a two year break, the Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. It’s your chance to check out over 200 units including fifth wheels, toy haulers, tent campers and more.

The show is hosted by Gillette’s Interstate RV and Price Right RV. This year’s show hours are Friday, January 21st from noon until 8 pm, Saturday, January 22nd from 10 am until 8 pm and Sunday, January 23rd from 10 am until 4 pm. There’s free parking for the RV Show and admission is free for people 18 and under and $7.00 for adults.

