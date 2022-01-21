Lansing City Council discusses rise in gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With gun violence a top issue in Lansing, it has many residents worried the issue could end up in their front yard.

Residents in Colonial Village raised their concerns regarding their safety to Lansing police. Chief Ellery Sosebee attended the Lansing City Council’s public safety meeting Thursday to address their concerns. With a packet of data in hand, Sosebee explained most of the issues seen in Colonial Village were traffic-related.

“We’ve had a couple instances of some shootings. What we’re finding is a majority of those aren’t even necessarily tied to that community. They’re off-shoots from incidents that happened nearby,” Sosebee said. “Our analysts did a crime CAD call for total number of incidents and a lot of those were traffics stops.”

While the findings helped answer some of their questions, the Colonial Village neighborhood association president said police need to be allowed to police if the city of Lansing is going to be cleaned up.

“It’s kind of disturbing. We’re a peaceful quiet little neighborhood, kind of middle class kind of thing here. All this does is increase the already somewhat negative reputation -- I think in many ways-- Lansing has,” Jerry Stych said. “I think that can be reversed. People need to say the hard things that need to be said. The hard things that need to be said are that the people who are committing these crimes aren’t thinking of public safety when they’re doing it. They’re breaking the law.”

Sosebee said he appreciates when residents speak up about issues in their neighborhood and that it allows the Lansing Police Department to know what’s going on and provide support.

