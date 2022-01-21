Advertisement

Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.

But he left in place for the time being a school policy that requires faculty members to get permission when signing legal briefs in court cases.

The six professors had sued the school, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as witnesses in outside cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Lansing Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for...
East Lansing police identify man found dead, release photo of man wanted for questioning
Elijah Cole Lile
Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID
224 South Washington Avenue, Lansing
New Lansing entertainment venue in the works

Latest News

Dubuque County Right to Life makes 15 hour journey to national march
FILE - Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus rest at Pudong...
US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
Classes at MSU started this semester with remote-learning due to the surge in COVID cases in...
MSU to return to in-person education Jan. 31
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC