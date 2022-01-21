Advertisement

Holt Public Schools getting tech upgrades

Holt High School
Holt High School(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools are making some upgrades to their buildings.

Their goal is to save energy. The improvements include LED lighting, air cleaners, and other equipment to help reduce water waste.

The project is expected to save more than $3 million in energy costs over the next 12 years.

They should be in place by the end of the year.

