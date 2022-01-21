Giants Hire New General Manager

-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement today, a little more than a week after a starting a search. Mara said Schoen impressed the team with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision. Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. He replaces Dave Gettleman.

