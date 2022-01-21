Advertisement

Giants Hire New General Manager

FILE - Joe Schoen of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team is shown in Orchard Park, N.Y., May 17, 2017. The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement today, a little more than a week after a starting a search. Mara said Schoen impressed the team with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision. Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. He replaces Dave Gettleman.

