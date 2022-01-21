Advertisement

General Motors anticipated to spend $6.5B, add 4,000 jobs at Michigan EV factories

GM unveiled its electric pickup truck on Jan. 5, 2022.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has long been synonymous with car manufacturing, and it appears to be staying on that track into the age of electric vehicles.

General Motors (GM) is likely to announce next week significant investments for electric vehicle production in Michigan. Those plans include spending $6.5 billion and creating 4,000 new jobs at two plants.

The news comes only months after the company announced it would be developing a new battery facility in the Lansing area, at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.

Background: GM’s latest investment: develop next-generation battery facility in Michigan

A meeting agenda posted online indicates that the state’s economic development board is expected to approve an incentives package Tuesday.

“GM appreciates the support it has received from the Governor, the State Legislature, Orion Township, the City of Lansing and Delta Township related to two prospective projects that GM is considering in Orion Township and Lansing,” company spokesperson Dan Flores wrote in a statement. “Until these projects receive final approval, we have no comment on potential announcement timing.”

Electric vehicle sales make up only a sliver of the current market, at 3%. However, they are anticipated to rise dramatically over the next ten years, as the technology has advanced to the point that they compete with gasoline-powered vehicles in terms of overall performance.

Recently, Governor Whitmer also announced the Lake Michigan EV Circuit to create an electric vehicle route with reliable charging options along Lake Michigan, as well as an initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in the U.S. right here in Michigan.

