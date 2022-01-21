Advertisement

DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID

Craig Kahler
Craig Kahler(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Craig Kahler, the DeWitt Public Schools Board of Education president, died Wednesday.

His death was announced by the district Thursday afternoon.

A statement from DeWitt Public Schools described Kahler as “everything a public servant should be -- kind, respectful, and always willing to listen.”

He had worked with the district for a decade in various roles.

“He loved working to support the DeWitt students and families. His commitment to DeWitt Schools and to the entire DeWitt Community was exceeded only by his commitment and love for his friends and family,” reads a statement from DPS. “Craig dedicated most of his adult life to improving public education, first as a public school finance officer, then helping to better school districts throughout Michigan by guiding them through the process of obtaining bonds needed to improve educational opportunities for all students.”

The district said Kahler’s death was a “huge loss to his family, our district and the greater community.”

