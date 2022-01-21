DeWitt community mourns death of School Board President

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A community is mourning the loss of a long-time educator.

DeWitt School Board President Craig Kahler died Wednesday. His death was announced by the district Thursday afternoon.

Kahler’s presence was felt everywhere in the DeWitt Public School district.

School leaders said Kahler was always present and willing to help.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a person who has been so involved in our school and our community,” said Spanish teacher Stephanie Lint-Perez.

Parents, students and school staff are all mourning the loss of Kahler.

“Craig really wanted kids to have a great experience, no matter what we were doing,” said band director Mike Norman. “He got involved with the band program because his kids were in it and really helped us evolve and change because he wanted to see all the kids have that great opportunity.”

Emotions were heightened as Kahler was remembered for his commitment to the community.

“Craig, he was a fellow board member and he was very welcoming,” said Sunny Pochert, a student representative on the board of education. “I was very nervous first meeting the board members when I first join the board and he was very welcoming, very open and super sweet.”

Kahler is survived by a wife and two children.

