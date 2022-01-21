Creighton Coach Tests Positive

UNDATED (AP) - Creighton coach Greg McDermott has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with the Bluejays when they play DePaul at home tomorrow. A spokesman said McDermott has had two vaccinations and a booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms. McDermott missed Monday’s practice and part of Tuesday’s for what was described as a minor medical procedure. He was on the bench of the Bluejays’ 87-64 home win over St. John’s on Wednesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.