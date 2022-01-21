Advertisement

Covid Issues For Anaheim Coach

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by...
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) and goaltender John Gibson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Anaheim Ducks coach Dallas Eakins won’t be behind the bench for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Mike Stothers will run things in Eakins’ absence. Eakins is the third member of Anaheim’s coaching staff in the NHL’s health and safety protocols. The Ducks also have four players in protocols. Anaheim was leading the Pacific Division in late December but has dropped four straight and gone 2-7-1 in its last 10 games. The Ducks are tied for second in the division with the Los Angeles Kings at 45 points.

