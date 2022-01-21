Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 33,551 cases, 210 deaths over past 2 days

1,382,066 total recovered
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Dane Kelly and Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday 33,551 new cases of COVID-19 and 210 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days. The state averaged 16,776 cases during that timeframe.

The deaths include 79 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,866,267 cases and 29,190 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

More: If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Adults being sent to the hospital with COVID slightly declined. As of Friday, there were 4,173 confirmed COVID adult hospitalizations in Michigan, less than Wednesday’s total of 4,453.

The state’s positivity rate rose slightly Friday, going from 33.72% to 33.99%.

As of Friday, there are 1,352 confirmed cases of omicron in the state.

Clinton County reports 11,845, two confirmed omicron cases and 167 deaths.

Eaton County reports 19,472 cases, four confirmed omicron cases and 321 deaths.

Hilllsdale County reports 8,128 cases, no confirmed omicron cases and 172 deaths.

Ingham County reports 45,546 cases, 13 confirmed omicron cases and 619 deaths.

Ionia County reports 13,766 cases, no confirmed omicron cases and 150 deaths.

Jackson County reports 30,995 cases, five confirmed omicron cases and 457 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 12,713 cases, two confirmed omicron cases and 189 deaths.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
The East Lansing Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for...
East Lansing police identify man found dead, release photo of man wanted for questioning
Elijah Cole Lile
Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID

Latest News

xzcxczx
RV Show Price Rite Come Out to the Show
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
Schools Rule: Army veteran inspires students at Great Lakes Learning Academy
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID
weqrqwerewr
RV Show Gillette's Lots of Inventory