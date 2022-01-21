Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 33,551 cases, 210 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday 33,551 new cases of COVID-19 and 210 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days. The state averaged 16,776 cases during that timeframe.

The deaths include 79 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,866,267 cases and 29,190 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Adults being sent to the hospital with COVID slightly declined. As of Friday, there were 4,173 confirmed COVID adult hospitalizations in Michigan, less than Wednesday’s total of 4,453.

The state’s positivity rate rose slightly Friday, going from 33.72% to 33.99%.

As of Friday, there are 1,352 confirmed cases of omicron in the state.

Clinton County reports 11,845, two confirmed omicron cases and 167 deaths.

Eaton County reports 19,472 cases, four confirmed omicron cases and 321 deaths.

Hilllsdale County reports 8,128 cases, no confirmed omicron cases and 172 deaths.

Ingham County reports 45,546 cases, 13 confirmed omicron cases and 619 deaths.

Ionia County reports 13,766 cases, no confirmed omicron cases and 150 deaths.

Jackson County reports 30,995 cases, five confirmed omicron cases and 457 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 12,713 cases, two confirmed omicron cases and 189 deaths.

