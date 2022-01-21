Advertisement

Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on Michigan State University's campus on Oct. 29, 2021.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and Kaylie Crowe
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the continuing search for a Grand Valley State University student missing since October, dive teams shifted focus to a new location. It appears the change may have lead to a breakthrough.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety announced they, along with law enforcement partners, recovered a body in the Red Cedar River around 12:30 p.m. The body was found about 1.5 miles downriver of where Brendan Santo was last seen.

Background: Petition to dam Red Cedar River gains momentum, reward increased to $30,000 in search for Brendan Santo

MSU says the body is believed to be that of Santo, but positive identification is pending, as is the toxicology report and autopsy.

“At this point, Brendan’s body did go to Sparrow Hospital and is in the possession of the medical examiner and pathologist,” said MSU Police and Public Safety Inspector Chris Rozman. “The medical examiner will make those determinations in terms of what tests will be done and what will be part of the autopsy possess.”

Several teams, including the Michigan State Police Marine Services Division, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team, and Capital Area Dive Team searched near the end of Clippert St., south of Kalamazoo St, near Green Dot Stables. The area had to be cleared of brush and trees in order to get a boat into the river.

Along with the dive teams, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted Michigan State University Police and Public Safety with the search.

Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University’s Yakeley Hall on Oct. 29, 2021 - over 80 days ago. He was on MSU’s campus visiting friends ahead of the Michigan-Michigan State football game.

The area searched is about a mile and a half downriver from Yakeley Hall. Inspector Rozman said the area was being searched as part of an ongoing effort with partner resources, moving west into Lansing.

“We did have an area of interest down here in the river that we were specifically interested in,” Rozman said. “It was a very complex and dangerous point of the river to search and it required a lot of resources to do that based on the location, the complexity of that area, and the entanglement hazards and debris.”

Rozman said the area has had a significant log jam, at the border of Lansing and Lansing Township, that they had talked about for some time, including how to conduct a safe, thorough search.

Dive teams are searching an area about a mile and a half upstream from Yakleley Hall, where...
Dive teams are searching an area about a mile and a half upstream from Yakleley Hall, where Brendan Santo was last seen on Oct. 29.(WILX)

MSU Public Safety is urging students at MSU and GVSU to utilize the resources available at both campuses for grief support.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates about this new search throughout the day online and on-air starting with News 10 First at Five.

More on the search for Santo:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The East Lansing Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for...
East Lansing police identify man found dead, release photo of man wanted for questioning
Elijah Cole Lile
Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID
224 South Washington Avenue, Lansing
New Lansing entertainment venue in the works

Latest News

Classes at MSU started this semester with remote-learning due to the surge in COVID cases in...
MSU to return to in-person education Jan. 31
New look for News 10
Now Desk News Brief: Body recovered from Red Cedar River, MSU to return to in-person education, Holt schools to get tech upgrades
Over 300,000 baby pacifiers and 180,000 infant loungers are being recalled by the United States...
Pacifiers and infant loungers recalled for choking, suffocation hazards
Young children may be able to overcome their peanut allergies if treated at an early enough age...
New treatment could help children with peanut allergies