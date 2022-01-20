Advertisement

Watters Headed to MSU

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School football standout Alex Watters will join the Michigan State program as a preferred walk on. Watters, also a basketball standout, helped lead the Cougars to a division six state title in November. He was waiting to see all of his college options before opting for MSU where his former teammate, quarterback Zach Gillespie, is also an MSU preferred walk on.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement
Malik McDowell
Former Spartan, current NFL player McDowell arrested
Police in East Lansing say this vehicle is connected to the man whose body was found in a street.
East Lansing police identify man found dead in street

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Covid Hits Nebraska Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes against Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) in the...
NBA Fines Irving
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, right, looks to a pass as Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball...
Bulls Lose Ball to Injury
LSU Women's Basketball
Ollie Due More Money From UConn