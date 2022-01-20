Watters Headed to MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School football standout Alex Watters will join the Michigan State program as a preferred walk on. Watters, also a basketball standout, helped lead the Cougars to a division six state title in November. He was waiting to see all of his college options before opting for MSU where his former teammate, quarterback Zach Gillespie, is also an MSU preferred walk on.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.