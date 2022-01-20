Advertisement

Visitation, memorial services set for Elsie firefighter killed in collision

Zach Miller was killed in a collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
Zach Miller was killed in a collision on Jan. 18, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Visitation and memorial services have been set for an Elsie firefighter who died Tuesday morning.

Zach Miller was involved in a collision Tuesday morning. As he was checking the other vehicle for injuries, he was struck by another vehicle.

Visitation for Miller will be Friday at Smith’s Funeral Home in Elsie -- located at 221 Main Street -- from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be at Ovid-Elsie High School -- located at 8989 Colony Road -- at 3 p.m. Saturday.

A benefit has been established to help the family with funeral expenses. You can donate here.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
Michigan State Police troopers responding to a fatal collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2
Elsie firefighter dies while assisting others in collision
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

How to keep your pipes from freezing during Michigan’s cold winter
18-year-olds could soon be driving 18-wheelers
224 South Washington Avenue, Lansing
New Lansing entertainment venue in the works
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the East Lansing Police...
Stolen truck recovered, East Lansing police driver in hit-and-run, vehicle theft
Stolen truck recovered, East Lansing police driver in hit-and-run, vehicle theft