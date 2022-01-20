Visitation, memorial services set for Elsie firefighter killed in collision

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Visitation and memorial services have been set for an Elsie firefighter who died Tuesday morning.

Zach Miller was involved in a collision Tuesday morning. As he was checking the other vehicle for injuries, he was struck by another vehicle.

Visitation for Miller will be Friday at Smith’s Funeral Home in Elsie -- located at 221 Main Street -- from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be at Ovid-Elsie High School -- located at 8989 Colony Road -- at 3 p.m. Saturday.

A benefit has been established to help the family with funeral expenses. You can donate here.

