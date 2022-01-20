Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement
Malik McDowell
Former Spartan, current NFL player McDowell arrested
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the East Lansing Police...
Stolen truck recovered, East Lansing police driver in hit-and-run, vehicle theft

Latest News

Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden marks 1 year in office, prepares for change
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/20/22