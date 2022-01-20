Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teen boy who went missing from a juvenile detention facility in Michigan was located in Kentucky.

Original Story: MSP seek teen missing from juvenile detention facility

According to authorities, 17-year-old Elijah Cole Lile was last seen Dec. 24, 2021 in the Greenville area. Police said he was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian.

Michigan State Police announced Thursday that Lile was found in Kentucky. Further details were not released at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

