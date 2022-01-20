Advertisement

Surveillance video captures 3 breaking into vehicles in Owosso residential area

Investigation is ongoing
An Owosso resident’s doorbell camera captured three individuals on Jan. 8, 2022 checking...
An Owosso resident's doorbell camera captured three individuals on Jan. 8, 2022 checking vehicle doors in their neighborhood.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Owosso are asked to be vigilant after a string of thefts from vehicles.

According to city officials, an Owosso resident’s doorbell camera captured three individuals on Jan. 8 checking vehicle doors in their neighborhood. The video shows the individuals enter an unlocked vehicle before failing to enter a locked vehicle closest to the camera.

The video can be seen here.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

WILX Weather Webcast 1/20/2022 PM