Surveillance video captures 3 breaking into vehicles in Owosso residential area
Investigation is ongoing
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Owosso are asked to be vigilant after a string of thefts from vehicles.
According to city officials, an Owosso resident’s doorbell camera captured three individuals on Jan. 8 checking vehicle doors in their neighborhood. The video shows the individuals enter an unlocked vehicle before failing to enter a locked vehicle closest to the camera.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.
