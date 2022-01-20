Surveillance video captures 3 breaking into vehicles in Owosso residential area

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Owosso are asked to be vigilant after a string of thefts from vehicles.

According to city officials, an Owosso resident’s doorbell camera captured three individuals on Jan. 8 checking vehicle doors in their neighborhood. The video shows the individuals enter an unlocked vehicle before failing to enter a locked vehicle closest to the camera.

The video can be seen here.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.