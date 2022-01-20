Reigning Jeopardy! champ channels Eminem before showtime

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Answer: this meal goes hand and hand with weak knees and heavy arms. What is “mom’s spaghetti?”

Amy Schneider, the current reigning, defending, and undisputed “Jeopardy!” champion, told host Ken Jennings that she draws her winning inspiration from Eminem’s Oscar-winning “8 Mile” theme “Lose Yourself.”

When talking to contestants during the interview segment of the show, Jennings, who is the all-time winningest “Jeopardy!” champ, asked Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, CA, what her pre-show ritual is.

“Right before the taping starts when they’re doing the countdown, I will get the song ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem going in my head,” said Schneider. “It’s just a reminder that this is my one shot at ‘Jeopardy!’ and it’s staying in the moment, and there’s no excuse for thinking about anything else. This is the only thing I need to think about right now.”

There seem to be no signs of palms getting sweaty, knees weak, or arms heavy as Schneider, 42, captured her 36th win Wednesday night.

The Final Jeopardy! clue concerned another early 2000s hit movie. The answer was “One of the screenwriters of this 2001 film described it as ‘Clueless’ meets ‘The Paper Chase.’”

The winning question was “What is ‘Legally Blonde?’” but Schneider guessed “Never Been Kissed.”

Still, she bested her fellow contestants, Dimitri Apessos, an 8th-grade math teacher from New Orleans, and Ashley Chow, a corporate lawyer from Santa Clara, CA, and added $17,800 to her total, bringing her total earnings to $1,181,8000.

Schneider Stans can cheer her on as she goes for win No. 37 on Thursday night’s show, which airs on WILX at 7:30 p.m.

