Ollie Due More Money From UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, according to Ollie’s lawyer. Attorney Jacques Parenteau called the decision from arbiter Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in March 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program. The school did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Parenteau said UConn has 10 business days to comply with the arbitration order.

