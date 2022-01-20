Advertisement

Ollie Due More Money From UConn

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Jan. 20, 2022
STORRS, Conn. (AP) - An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, according to Ollie’s lawyer. Attorney Jacques Parenteau called the decision from arbiter Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in March 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program. The school did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Parenteau said UConn has 10 business days to comply with the arbitration order.

