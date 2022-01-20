Advertisement

Okemos Schools set to reveal top choice for new mascot

By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the community results from the Okemos School District survey about renaming their mascot will be revealed.

The Okemos School Board voted to get rid of the “Chiefs” moniker in May of last year after students and alumni raised concerns that it was offensive to indigenous people.

The Okemos School Board will be sending out a packet today with the recommendation for the new mascot name in it along with an email that will be sent to the community around 4 p.m. The included recommendation is going to be based on the feedback the district has gotten from the surveys, asking students, alumni, parents, and community members to weigh in.

The last four names of the mascot have been narrowed down to:

  • Eagles
  • Grizzlies
  • Wolves
  • Owls

The colors of their new logo will stay the same - Carolina blue and maroon.

Okemos Superintendent John Hood says the district wanted the renaming to be inclusive to everyone in the Okemos community.

“This has been a very student-driven process and I would hope that our community can rally around this new identity and really come together,” Hood said. “You know in a time of so much divisiveness, this is an opportunity for people to come together and create a new identity.”

The final name for the school board to consider will be presented at their next meeting this coming Monday. Board members will make it official when they vote during their Feb. 14 meeting.

