Now Desk News Brief: Reward in search for Brendan Santo reaches $30K, nursing homes to offer vaccinations, Okemos narrows school mascot search

Okemos Schools reveals top choice for new mascot

The Okemos School Board voted to get rid of the “Chiefs” moniker in May of last year after students and alumni raised concerns that it was offensive to indigenous people.

Petition to dam Red Cedar River gains momentum, reward increased to $30,000 in search for Brendan Santo

Brendan Santo was last seen at Michigan State University’s Yakeley Hall around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29. As of the time of writing, police are uncertain what happened to him.

Lansing’s Dwight Rich will require students to have badges to enter or exit the building

Dwight Rich School of the Arts officials announced a new security policy via social media, Thursday. Beginning Jan. 24, they’ll require students to have an ID badge to enter or exit the building.

MDHHS issues order ensuring nursing homes offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination to protect residents

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it has issued an epidemic order aimed at further protecting nursing home residents across Michigan by ensuring residents have the opportunity to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines where they reside.

