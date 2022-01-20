Advertisement

New Lansing entertainment venue in the works

224 South Washington Avenue, Lansing
224 South Washington Avenue, Lansing(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another venue for live entertainment could soon open its doors in Lansing.

RBM Properties is proposing a $355,000 renovation to a building on Washington Square. The building was previously home to Club Paradise, Club X-Cel and the Blue Knight Hookah Lounge.

Kevin Meyer -- the director for the Common Ground Music Festival and one of the people behind the renovation -- confirmed to News 10 that the Lansing Economic Development Corporation approved a loan of $136,500 for the project.

Meyer said they are in the beginning phases of the project, but they hope to release more information in the coming months.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
Michigan State Police troopers responding to a fatal collision on Jan. 18, 2022.
Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after crash kills 2
Elsie firefighter dies while assisting others in collision
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

How to keep your pipes from freezing during Michigan’s cold winter
18-year-olds could soon be driving 18-wheelers
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the East Lansing Police...
Stolen truck recovered, East Lansing police driver in hit-and-run, vehicle theft
Stolen truck recovered, East Lansing police driver in hit-and-run, vehicle theft