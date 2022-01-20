New Lansing entertainment venue in the works

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another venue for live entertainment could soon open its doors in Lansing.

RBM Properties is proposing a $355,000 renovation to a building on Washington Square. The building was previously home to Club Paradise, Club X-Cel and the Blue Knight Hookah Lounge.

Kevin Meyer -- the director for the Common Ground Music Festival and one of the people behind the renovation -- confirmed to News 10 that the Lansing Economic Development Corporation approved a loan of $136,500 for the project.

Meyer said they are in the beginning phases of the project, but they hope to release more information in the coming months.

