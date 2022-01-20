NBA Fines Irving

NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for cursing at a fan in Cleveland. Irving’s comments to the fan during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss on Monday were captured on video. He used profanity in reminding the fan that he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016. Irving’s exchange with the fan was part of an eventful return to his former home. After the game, he reiterated that he wasn’t changing his stance on refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, which has kept him ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s mandate for professional athletes who play indoors.

