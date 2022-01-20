Morning Stories -- Jan. 20, 2022: Teens could drive semi-trucks, how to keep your pipes safe, Lansing School District requests $130M bond

18-year-olds could soon be driving 18-wheelers

Travis Roberts, with the of Tri-Area Trucking School, is concerned about a new program that would put younger truckers behind the wheel.

Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program aims to ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.

Read more.

How to keep your pipes from freezing during Michigan’s cold winter

Temperatures are dropping and it’s expected to get more frigid from here.

Anytime temperatures drop this low, it makes for a busy time for plumbing companies as pipes freeze, burst and create messes.

Read more.

Lansing School District requests $130 million bond

The district plans on asking voters to approve a 25-year bond that would pay for work at four schools without raising taxes. One of the big projects it would cover is making sure every classroom has air conditioning.

Read more.

Capital Area Humane Society raises over $30k in Betty White Challenge, will name room in her honor

CAHS announced the record-breaking total in a Facebook post one day after what would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Read more.

UM, Anderson survivors reach $490M settlement

In one of the nation’s biggest sex abuse scandals that spanned decades, sexual abuse accusers of Dr. Robert Anderson have reached a $490 million settlement with the University of Michigan.

Read more.

Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement

Student borrowers in Michigan who amassed debt through loan servicer Navient are now eligible for relief as a result of a $1.85 billion nationwide settlement to resolve allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans.

Read more.

Jackson County Animal Shelter rescues 34 Mississippi puppies

The puppies include hound mixes, border collies and a mix of several breeds they call a “Mississippi Special.”

Read more.

National Stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.