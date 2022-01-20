Morning Stories -- Jan. 20, 2022: Teens could drive semi-trucks, how to keep your pipes safe, Lansing School District requests $130M bond
18-year-olds could soon be driving 18-wheelers
Travis Roberts, with the of Tri-Area Trucking School, is concerned about a new program that would put younger truckers behind the wheel.
Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program aims to ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
How to keep your pipes from freezing during Michigan’s cold winter
Temperatures are dropping and it’s expected to get more frigid from here.
Anytime temperatures drop this low, it makes for a busy time for plumbing companies as pipes freeze, burst and create messes.
The Latest: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,832,716 and 28,980 deaths
Lansing School District requests $130 million bond
The district plans on asking voters to approve a 25-year bond that would pay for work at four schools without raising taxes. One of the big projects it would cover is making sure every classroom has air conditioning.
Capital Area Humane Society raises over $30k in Betty White Challenge, will name room in her honor
CAHS announced the record-breaking total in a Facebook post one day after what would have been White’s 100th birthday.
UM, Anderson survivors reach $490M settlement
In one of the nation’s biggest sex abuse scandals that spanned decades, sexual abuse accusers of Dr. Robert Anderson have reached a $490 million settlement with the University of Michigan.
Read: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham counties request input on Tri-County Hazard Mitigation Plan
Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement
Student borrowers in Michigan who amassed debt through loan servicer Navient are now eligible for relief as a result of a $1.85 billion nationwide settlement to resolve allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans.
Jackson County Animal Shelter rescues 34 Mississippi puppies
The puppies include hound mixes, border collies and a mix of several breeds they call a “Mississippi Special.”
National Stories
- Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
- Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
- Prior infection, vaccines provide best protection from COVID
- New York AG says Trump’s company misled banks, tax officials
