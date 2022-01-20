Advertisement

The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is underway at the MSU Pavilion

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and over two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more.

Show hours are Thursday, January 20th until 8 pm, Friday, January 21st from noon until 8 pm, Saturday, January 22nd from 10 am until 8 pm and Sunday, January 23rd from 10 am until 4 pm. There’s free parking for the RV Show and admission is free for people 18 and under and $7.00 for adults.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement
Malik McDowell
Former Spartan, current NFL player McDowell arrested
Police in East Lansing say this vehicle is connected to the man whose body was found in a street.
East Lansing police identify man found dead in street

Latest News

dasfsdfa
RV Show Live Price Right Large Selection
dasasdfdsf
Joey's Pet Outfitter's
sdafasd
RV Show Live Gillette's Perfect Time to Buy
Winter care tips for our animals
How to keep your pets safe during the winter months