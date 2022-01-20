Michigan lawmakers debate COVID nursing home deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID pandemic has taken the lives of nearly 30,000 people in Michigan.

We can’t tell exactly how many of those COVID-related deaths were in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, even after the state data was audited.

Michigan was of a few states that forced nursing homes, assisted living facilities and others to take COVID patients early in the pandemic. Lawmakers want to know if that policy lead to more deaths in those facilities, but they can’t get the numbers they need to make that assessment.

The state said there were 5,600 COVID-related deaths in long-term care facilities from Jan. 1, 2020 through July 2, 2021. Using a more broad definition, the Auditor General said more than 8,000 people with COVID died, and even that number doesn’t tell the whole story.

“When you’re talking about assisted living facilities, they are not regulated by the state, they wouldn’t lose anything even if there was no enforcement,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel.

Since assisted living facilities aren’t licensed and regulated by the state, there’s no database available to see how many people with COVID died in the facilities. This is an issue with some lawmakers, since those facilities were ordered to take COVID patients.

Hertel said if lawmakers want that data, they have to change state law.

“We will look into and see the reporting requirements we have, what are things we can do better. We don’t want to burden facilities obviously but we want to make sure we’re protecting the elderly,” said Rep. Steve Johnson.

