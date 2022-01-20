Advertisement

Lansing’s Dwight Rich will require students to have badges to enter or exit the building

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dwight Rich School of the Arts officials announced a new security policy via social media, Thursday. Beginning Jan. 24, they’ll require students to have an ID badge to enter or exit the building.

“In preparation for this new program, we need to condense our entry and exit doors,” school officials wrote. “We will be completely eliminating all Victor Street doors. We know that this will be an adjustment, but hope to improve student safety first and foremost.”

The move is part of a larger effort to improve security in Lansing Schools. Lansing School District superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner told News 10 the district bought IDs for the high schools and for Dwight Rich. Security policies will be rolled out at schools “over the next few weeks.”

