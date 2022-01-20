Lansing School District requests $130 million bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters could soon be asked to approve $130 million to renovate some Lansing School District buildings.

The district plans on asking voters to approve a 25-year bond that would pay for work at four schools without raising taxes. One of the big projects it would cover is making sure every classroom has air conditioning.

School board president Gabrielle Lawrence said they are doing this with students in mind.

“We want it to be comfortable, we want it to be clean and safe and we want it to look good,” Lawrence said. “We want kids to be excited to come to our building and families be excited to drop their kids off in the morning.”

The district hopes to have the bond on the May 3 ballot.

The vote to consider putting the request on the ballot will happen in February.

