Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to “Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules.”

The motion for a new trial had been promised by Maxwell’s lawyers, who had raised concerns about media interviews following the verdict in which the juror said he had been sexually abused as a child.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement
Malik McDowell
Former Spartan, current NFL player McDowell arrested
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the East Lansing Police...
Stolen truck recovered, East Lansing police driver in hit-and-run, vehicle theft

Latest News

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in...
EXPLAINER: What it means for COVID-19 to be endemic
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
Social media challenge lands teens in hospital
Okemos Schools set to reveal top choice for new mascot
Okemos Schools set to reveal top choice for new mascot