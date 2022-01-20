Former Oakland Co. priest sentenced to prison in sex abuse cases

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a former Oakland County priest will serve more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse.

Gary Berthiaume, 79, was sentenced to between 17 months and 15 years on the charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) and between 17 months and five years on a count of gross indecency. He will also be required to register as a tier II sex offender and undergo counseling.

“While we recognize no sentence can ever undo the harm inflicted on survivors of sexual abuse, it remains our priority to secure accountability for those who bravely share their stories,” Nessel said.

The charges against Berthiaume stem from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three victims. Those victims were between the ages of 13 and 15-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse, when Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte. He later went on to Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during the time of the alleged abuse.

To date, more than four million documents about the dioceses across the state have been reviewed as part of Nessel’s continued investigation into clergy abuse. Currently, more than 500,000 documents are still in the review stage.

So far, eleven total defendants have been charged and five have been convicted.

Timeline:

In July 2021, Berthiaume was sent to trial on two counts of second-degree CSC. Those charges came from the case he was originally charged with in September 2020.

In June 2021 Berthiaume was charged with more felonies in two new cases.

In November 2021, Berthiaume pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree CSC and no contest to one count of gross indecency.

