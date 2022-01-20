Advertisement

East Lansing police identify man found dead in street

According to police, the area is not well-lit, especially so early in the day.
Police in East Lansing say this vehicle is connected to the man whose body was found in a street.
Police in East Lansing say this vehicle is connected to the man whose body was found in a street.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police have identified the man whose body was found in the street on West Road on Tuesday morning.

Michael Wayne Son, 38, of East Lansing was found around 5:15 a.m. after police responded to a call from someone in a vehicle that said they had hit Son while he was laying in the road. According to police, the area is not well-lit, especially at that time of day.

ELPD determined Son lived nearby and went to his home. Upon arrival, someone inside told them a truck that was parked there earlier was now missing. Police have since determined that the truck is owned by Son’s father, but are unsure if the father stopped by the home, was staying there at some point, or if he simply let Son borrow the truck.

The gray Dodge Ram 1500 four-door pickup was later found in the area of State Road and Chandler Road.

Police say there is no indication that the person who hit Son in the road was under the influence of any drugs or drinking at the time.

ELPD says anyone with information about this incident should call Det. Andy Stephenson at (517) 319-6851.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement
Malik McDowell
Former Spartan, current NFL player McDowell arrested
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the East Lansing Police...
Stolen truck recovered, East Lansing police driver in hit-and-run, vehicle theft

Latest News

Nursing Home
MDHHS issues order ensuring nursing homes offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination to protect residents
City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing public meetings for boards & commissions canceled through Feb. 11
Amy Schneider, the current reigning, defending and undisputed "Jeopardy!" champion, told host...
Reigning Jeopardy! champ channels Eminem before showtime
Okemos Schools set to reveal top choice for new mascot
Okemos Schools set to reveal top choice for new mascot