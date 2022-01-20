East Lansing police identify man found dead in street

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police have identified the man whose body was found in the street on West Road on Tuesday morning.

Michael Wayne Son, 38, of East Lansing was found around 5:15 a.m. after police responded to a call from someone in a vehicle that said they had hit Son while he was laying in the road. According to police, the area is not well-lit, especially at that time of day.

ELPD determined Son lived nearby and went to his home. Upon arrival, someone inside told them a truck that was parked there earlier was now missing. Police have since determined that the truck is owned by Son’s father, but are unsure if the father stopped by the home, was staying there at some point, or if he simply let Son borrow the truck.

The gray Dodge Ram 1500 four-door pickup was later found in the area of State Road and Chandler Road.

Police say there is no indication that the person who hit Son in the road was under the influence of any drugs or drinking at the time.

ELPD says anyone with information about this incident should call Det. Andy Stephenson at (517) 319-6851.

