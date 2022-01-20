Advertisement

Covid Hits Nebraska Basketball

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Nebraska men’s basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State on Saturday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program. Nebraska said in a statement it would not have the Big Ten minimum of seven scholarship players available. Nebraska and Ohio State will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. The Buckeyes had three nonconference games in December canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak in their program. Until now the Huskers had not had any games affected by the virus this season.

