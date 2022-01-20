Advertisement

Contamination found in groundwater near Erickson Power Station

By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light is working to clean up some potentially dangerous contamination in the groundwater near one of its powerplants.

The Erickson Power Station is BWL’s last coal-fired powerplant. It’s scheduled to close in three years, but the BWL could be dealing with what’s left behind for much longer than that.

“I’m hoping that Lansing is not going to be the next big thing that the country’s talking about,” said Delta Township resident Allen Johnston.

State regulators said chemicals found in coal ash -- the residue left over when coal is burned -- has contaminated the groundwater. The chemicals found in it have been linked to cancer, developmental delays, reproductive problems and heart and lung disease.

“It’s affecting all the wells around here,” Johnston said. “That’s exactly what I run on is well water.”

“We don’t want anybody concerned about their drinking water.” said Mark Matus, with the Board of Water and Light General Counsel.

The BWL said it’s working with state officials to clean up the groundwater contamination, test the wells in the area and come up with a plan to close the three spaces where coal ash is stored.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said the BWL can either remove and dispose of the coal ash or leave it there and cover it with a cap that will protect the water supply.

“We’re cleaning up the site completely, we’re going to do that,” Matus said. “We’re going to get all the material off the site when we close the plant, before we close the plant, when we close the plant I should say. And we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that groundwater is protected as best as it can be.”

If you’re concerned about your water, you can purchase a water testing kit or contact BWL to provide one. Michigan requires all water providers to offer those kits.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer employee fired after reportedly throwing feces at coworker
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement
Malik McDowell
Former Spartan, current NFL player McDowell arrested
Police in East Lansing say this vehicle is connected to the man whose body was found in a street.
East Lansing police identify man found dead in street

Latest News

Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Raelyn McCave
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan lawmakers debate COVID nursing home deaths
Michigan lawmakers debate COVID nursing home deaths