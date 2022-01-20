City of East Lansing public meetings for boards & commissions canceled through Feb. 11

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Citing the continued, significant spread of COVID-19 in Ingham County, the City of East Lansing announced it came to the decision to extend the cancellation of public meetings for the City’s boards and commissions through Friday, Feb. 11.

Originally, these public meetings had been canceled only through the end of January.

East Lansing City Council meetings will continue being held in person at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, but community members are encouraged to take advantage of the virtual options when wanting to view and take part in the meetings.

Community members can view a live stream and recording of the East Lansing City Council meetings through the City’s public meeting portal, and via East Lansing Community Television, WELG (Channel 22). They can also email the council or call into the meeting to make a public comment. Public comment instructions are posted at the top of each meeting agenda HERE.

