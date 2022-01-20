Advertisement

Bulls Lose Ball to Injury

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, right, looks to a pass as Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball...
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, right, looks to a pass as Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball guards during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls say guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said yesterday that the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn’t respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.

