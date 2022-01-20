Advertisement

Amended NCAA Constitution Approved

Liberty guard Darius McGhee (2) is defended by BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4), guard Spencer...
Liberty guard Darius McGhee (2) is defended by BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4), guard Spencer Johnson (20) and guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NCAA member schools have ratified a new, pared-down constitution. It clears the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports that will hand more power to schools and conferences. The NCAA’s three divisions will now be empowered to govern themselves, a move that college sports leaders hope will reduce legal exposure after a resounding rebuke from the Supreme Court last year. For Division II and III, there will be little change. But there could be a massive overhaul in Division I, which has hundreds of big schools and millions of dollars tied closely to football and basketball.

