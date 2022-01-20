18-year-olds could soon be driving 18-wheelers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Travis Roberts, with the of Tri-Area Trucking School, is concerned about a new program that would put younger truckers behind the wheel.

Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program aims to ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.

“The big question is -- who’s going to police it?” asked Roberts, “Who’s going to take the responsibility, who’s going make sure all these drivers are meeting all these requirements?”

The United States is about 80,000 drivers short and that’s part of the reason why shipping ports are stuck, thus driving up the need for these workers. This rule allows people who have a state-issued driver license, along with a clean record, to take the wheel. Roberts’ biggest concern is people taking advantage of young minds.

“The big fear is companies taking advantage of young labor and inexperienced labor,” Roberts said.

Instead, Roberts believes that raising wages would be the best solution to the nation-wide driver shortage.

