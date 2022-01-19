Volunteers needed to count homeless in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers are needed to help count homeless people in Jackson County. The count is conducted annually by counties across the nation in order to receive funding from the federal government.

This counting effort will start at 6 a.m. Jan. 26 at 1208 Greenwood Ave in Jackson.

Each counting group will be given a map, some supply bags and forms to fill out. When a homeless person is identified their information will be recorded and they will be given a supply bag.

No registration is needed to volunteer, all you need to do is show up.

