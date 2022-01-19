UM, Anderson survivors reach $490M settlement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - In one of the nation’s biggest sex abuse scandals that spanned decades, sexual abuse accusers of Dr. Robert Anderson have reached a $490 million settlement with the University of Michigan, according to the Associated Press.

Roughly 1,000 accusers - mostly male - will split the settlement, meaning each will get an average of over $438,000 with the exact amount for each individual varying depending on their circumstances. Of the $490 million, $30 million has been set aside for future accusers.

In 2018, a historic settlement was reached between Michigan State University and the more than 500 women who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar. The first round split $425 million between 333 women, or about $1.27 million each.

The settlement between UM and Anderson survivors is about half of the settlement between MSU and Nassar survivors.

The announcement of the settlement comes just days after the UM Board of Regents fired Mark Schlissel as university president, for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate university employee.

The accusers say the abuse by Dr. Anderson began in the late 1960s and stretched over decades as he served as the head of University Health Services and team physician for the Athletic Department from 1966-2003. He died a few years later in 2008, more than ten years before a former undergraduate student told school officials of the abuse, which he says included sexual molestation.

By then, the University of Michigan Police Department had been investigating Anderson for 16 months.

Individuals who later claimed to have been victims of Anderson included former student-athletes, pilots, medical students, and a small number of women.

