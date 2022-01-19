Advertisement

UM, Anderson survivors reach $490M settlement

FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of...
FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to "anyone who was harmed" by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)AP(AP)
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - In one of the nation’s biggest sex abuse scandals that spanned decades, sexual abuse accusers of Dr. Robert Anderson have reached a $490 million settlement with the University of Michigan, according to the Associated Press.

Roughly 1,000 accusers - mostly male - will split the settlement, meaning each will get an average of over $438,000 with the exact amount for each individual varying depending on their circumstances. Of the $490 million, $30 million has been set aside for future accusers.

Past coverage: Survivors of former University of Michigan doctor’s abuse demand accountability

In 2018, a historic settlement was reached between Michigan State University and the more than 500 women who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar. The first round split $425 million between 333 women, or about $1.27 million each.

The settlement between UM and Anderson survivors is about half of the settlement between MSU and Nassar survivors.

More: Michigan bills would give sex abuse victims more time to sue

The announcement of the settlement comes just days after the UM Board of Regents fired Mark Schlissel as university president, for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate university employee.

The accusers say the abuse by Dr. Anderson began in the late 1960s and stretched over decades as he served as the head of University Health Services and team physician for the Athletic Department from 1966-2003. He died a few years later in 2008, more than ten years before a former undergraduate student told school officials of the abuse, which he says included sexual molestation.

Past coverage: Bo Schembechler statue at University of Michigan vandalized

Matt Schembechler comes forward against father Bo in UM sexual abuse case

By then, the University of Michigan Police Department had been investigating Anderson for 16 months.

Individuals who later claimed to have been victims of Anderson included former student-athletes, pilots, medical students, and a small number of women.

Read more: Alleged Anderson assault survivors speak out

Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc

