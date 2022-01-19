Advertisement

Stolen truck recovered, East Lansing police driver in hit-and-run, vehicle theft

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police announced Wednesday that they have recovered a stolen gray Dodge truck and it is being processed for evidence.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West and Abbey roads. Police said a vehicle was traveling southbound on West Road and struck a man in the roadway.

Police said the victim’s vehicle -- a gray Dodge RAM 1500 -- was then taken by an unknown person. Police believe the victim was struck by one vehicle and was laying in the road when another vehicle struck him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6834.

Related: East Lansing moped regulations go into effect

