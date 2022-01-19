Now Desk News Brief: Anderson survivors reach settlement with UM, Humane Society raises more than $30K, Nessel releases new information in student loan settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

UM, Anderson survivors reach $490M settlement

In one of the nation’s biggest sex abuse scandals that spanned decades, sexual abuse accusers of Dr. Robert Anderson have reached a $490 million settlement with the University of Michigan.

Capital Area Humane Society raises over $30k in Betty White Challenge, will name room in her honor

As part of Monday’s “Betty White Challenge,” Lansing’s Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) raised over $30,000 in donations.

Nessel announces additional information on Navient student loan settlement

Student borrowers in Michigan who amassed debt through loan servicer Navient are now eligible for relief as a result of a $1.85 billion nationwide settlement to resolve allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans.

Next gen leaders: Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force taking applications

Students who are interested in public leadership have a great opportunity now open to them. Wednesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that students may now apply to serve on the 2022-2023 Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.

